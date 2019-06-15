Bilingual ~ BilingüeCulture ¿Wappin? Would’ve been the Friday playlist, but for a chip running out June 15, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Tessa Murray of Still Corners. Photo by acb. If the sky doesn’t turn blue today, there’s thisSi el cielo no se vuelve azul hoy, hay esto Big Daddy Wilson – Walk A Mile In My Shoeshttps://youtu.be/gUm_VC3vBt4 Lee Oskar – Lee’s Blueshttps://youtu.be/DTEX2hNIy44 Still Corners – Black Lagoonhttps://youtu.be/LB_M44NCwUY Bunbury – Lady Bluehttps://youtu.be/AY8z7ZXJ-Vg Donnie Hathaway – For All We Knowhttps://youtu.be/KEHRrMYqmI4 Beth & Joe – I’d Rather Be Blindhttps://youtu.be/UEHwO_UEp7A Lauryn Hill – I Gotta Find Peace Of Mindhttps://youtu.be/pb7KjMTgK-Q Of Monsters and Men – Little Talkshttps://youtu.be/5E-OqIBvsRg Emmylou Harris – Tougher Than The Resthttps://youtu.be/sq0MVlwL-SE Semito – Ungowamihttps://youtu.be/Su33VoF0suI Cienfue – La Décima Tercerahttps://youtu.be/AGa0ntjZLUk Bad Bunny – Callaítahttps://youtu.be/acEOASYioGY Prince – Freehttps://youtu.be/qnE775jB0Ik Natalie Merchant – Motherlandhttps://youtu.be/A2JbLUVt0Z0 Conscious Woman (Female Rasta Roots Reggae)https://youtu.be/iV9ZKPl_ajQ Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related