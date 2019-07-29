Democrats Abroad Panama debate watch parties on Facebook

The Facebook watch parties will be on the Democrats Abroad Panama open group page — click here
The debate lineups – both nights start at 7 p.m. Panama time
Tuesday, July 30
• Bernie Sanders, US senator from Vermont
• Elizabeth Warren, US senator from Massachusetts
• Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor
• Beto O’Rourke, former US representative from Texas
• Amy Klobuchar, US senator from Minnesota
• Steve Bullock, Montana governor
• John Delaney, former US representative from Maryland
• John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
• Tim Ryan, US representative from Ohio
• Marianne Williamson, author
Wednesday, July 31
• Joe Biden, former US vice-president
• Kamala Harris, US senator from California
• Julian Castro, former Housing and Urban Development secretary
• Andrew Yang, businessman
• Cory Booker, US senator from New Jersey
• Michael Bennet, US senator from Colorado
• Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
• Tulsi Gabbard, US representative from Hawaii
• Kirsten Gillibrand, US senator from New York
• Jay Inslee, Washington state governor
