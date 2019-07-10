Panagringo cuisine: Star apple pie

Ingredients

Pastry dough for two pie crusts (top and bottom of one pie)

1 cup light brown sugar (if on a diet, 1 cup sucralose and 1 teaspoon molasses)

Directions

Slice the fruit latitudinally into quarter-inch star-shaped slices

Combine tapioca, lime juice and sugar (or sucralose mix) and lightly mix with sliced fruit

Line a 9-inch pie pan with pie crust

Spread the fruit mix over the pastry

Dot with small pieces of butter

Sprinkle with cinnamon

Roll the top pie crust large enough to make a seal, cover and seal the pie

Slit the top of the crust to let the steam escape

Pre-heat oven to 425°F