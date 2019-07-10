Panagringo cuisine: Star apple pie

Star apple pie
Ingredients
- 1 quart sliced ripe star apples (carambolas)
- 1 cup light brown sugar (if on a diet, 1 cup sucralose and 1 teaspoon molasses)
- 1/4 cup lime juice
- 1/4 cup quick cooking tapioca
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- Cinnamon to taste
- Pastry dough for two pie crusts (top and bottom of one pie)
Directions
- Slice the fruit latitudinally into quarter-inch star-shaped slices
- Combine tapioca, lime juice and sugar (or sucralose mix) and lightly mix with sliced fruit
- Line a 9-inch pie pan with pie crust
- Spread the fruit mix over the pastry
- Dot with small pieces of butter
- Sprinkle with cinnamon
- Roll the top pie crust large enough to make a seal, cover and seal the pie
- Slit the top of the crust to let the steam escape
- Pre-heat oven to 425°F
- Bake for about 35 minutes until pastry is golden brown
Option: use ground nutmeg instead of cinnamon
