Panagringo cuisine: Star apple pie

Star apple pie

Ingredients

  • 1 quart sliced ripe star apples (carambolas)
  • 1 cup light brown sugar (if on a diet, 1 cup sucralose and 1 teaspoon molasses)
  • 1/4 cup lime juice
  • 1/4 cup quick cooking tapioca
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • Cinnamon to taste
  • Pastry dough for two pie crusts (top and bottom of one pie)

Directions

  • Slice the fruit latitudinally into quarter-inch star-shaped slices
  • Combine tapioca, lime juice and sugar (or sucralose mix) and lightly mix with sliced fruit
  • Line a 9-inch pie pan with pie crust
  • Spread the fruit mix over the pastry
  • Dot with small pieces of butter
  • Sprinkle with cinnamon
  • Roll the top pie crust large enough to make a seal, cover and seal the pie
  • Slit the top of the crust to let the steam escape
  • Pre-heat oven to 425°F
  • Bake for about 35 minutes until pastry is golden brown

Option: use ground nutmeg instead of cinnamon

 

