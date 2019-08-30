La extrema derecha seudónima / The pseudonymous far right

Translation of tweets by “Twitaso”:

Above:

Martin Torrijos, Juan Carlos Varela, Nito Cortizo have delivered Panama, have permitted the sovereignty of this country to be compromised by the UN, Agenda 2030, the communists, the queers, the international power elites and [Pope Francis].

Below:

THEY ARE UNMASKED and it’s left to me to mention in passing Bobby Eisenmann’s [marijuana escapade].

International far-right smear campaign reaches into Panama

Campaña internacional de desprestigio de extrema derecha llega a Panamá

from the Twitterverse / del universo de Twitter

So who is this? It may well be false, but look at the flag that’s displayed.

Entonces, ¿quién es? Bien puede ser falso, pero mira la bandera que muestra.

Traducido:

Twitaso retwitteó Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Estamos siguiendo de cerca la tormenta tropical Dorian mientras se dirige, como de costumbre, a Puerto Rico. FEMA y todos los demás están listos y harán un gran trabajo. Cuando lo hagan, hágales saber y denles un gran agradecimiento, no como la última vez. ¡Eso incluye al incompetente alcaldesa de San Juan!

The attack is on the PRD, the Panameñistas and the independents — almost everyone but the Martinelistas and the neofascist xenophobes. But, like much of the pseudonymous alt-right propaganda campaign in the 2016 US elections, this stuff appears to be coming from abroad. The rhetoric and issues of focus are of the Steve Bannon / CitizenGO / Vox variant.

~ ~

El ataque es contra el PRD, los panameñistas y los independientes, casi todos menos los martinelistas y los xenófobos neofascistas. Pero, al igual que gran parte de la campaña de propaganda seudónima de alt-right en las elecciones estadounidenses de 2016, este material parece provenir del extranjero. La retórica y los temas de enfoque son de la variante Steve Bannon / CitizenGO / Vox.

Editor’s note / Nota del redactor

Above you see a number of strident accusations and these are not published with the belief that they are true, nor to make you believe that they are true. Quite to the contrary, this is scurrilous and largely fictitious garbage. But it is newsworthy to notice the electronic propaganda campaign that is being directed into Panama.

~ ~

Arriba ves una serie de acusaciones estridentes y estas no se publican con la creencia de que son verdaderas, ni para hacerte creer que son verdaderas. Por el contrario, es basura escurridiza y en gran parte ficticia. Pero es noticiosa la campaña de propaganda electrónica que se dirige a Panamá.

~ ~ ~

