¿Wappin? True Blue…

low down dirty blues

The well nigh untranslatable but universal blues
Los blues: casi intraducible pero universal

Lightnin Hopkins – The Devil is Watching You
https://youtu.be/CZVrXlo1X7k

Beth Hart – War in My Mind
https://youtu.be/sP-ub5wF-_0

Billie Holliday – Gloomy Sunday
https://youtu.be/KUCyjDOlnPU

Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue
https://youtu.be/CZVrXlo1X7k

Cream – Spoonful
https://youtu.be/hH_YhoULx4A

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – Diving Duck Blues
https://youtu.be/-iqTRNUOsFI

Big Mama Thornton & Buddy Guy – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/IJlBo5KJ3b4

Black Pumas – Colors
https://youtu.be/0G383538qzQ

Tina Turner & Robert Cray – A Change is Gonna Come
https://youtu.be/_1pk6E8K9ZE

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo

John Lee Hooker – The Motor City is Burning
https://youtu.be/sWPnlvQkFBg

Nilna Simone – Mississippi Goddam
https://youtu.be/LJ25-U3jNWM

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI

Bessie Smith – Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
https://youtu.be/Zea-1Fzi9JQ

Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite – No Mercy in This Land
https://youtu.be/E2-u7PBKzxI

 

