What Democrats are saying

Last year in North Carolina, Republicans thought that they had stolen a congressional seat by fraud. But they got caught at it and a new election was ordered. The Democrat who was robbed, Iraq veteran and small businessman Dan McCready, is running again. The GOP has dredged up an amazing bigot and backed him up with a ton of dark money, the election is on September 10 and polls show a statistical tie. Says the Democrat: “When I built a business or served in the Marines, we never cared if you were a Democrat or a Republican. We cared about getting the job done. It’s time we had new leaders who put country over party – and got the job done for North Carolina families.” Photo from the McCready campaign’s website.