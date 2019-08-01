What the ads tell you / Lo que te dicen las pautas

Buy now? / ¿Compra ahora?

The Panama News is not accepting ads again. If you want to buy from these folks, look them up online. But if you want to figure something about the Panamanian real estate market, consider what and where this is and what else is and has been going on.

This condo / timeshare / hotel development is just off of the Pan-American Highway in Cocle, between Las Guias and Santa Clara. With an English name and ads showing white people, the development was ostensibly marketed to foreigners. But there are not all that many upscale foreign buyers who actually want to live in Panama. (The ones who want to own property for money laundering purposes are another question, but The Panama Papers have diminished that business, too.)

The editor frequently rides buses by this place, and the ones getting on and off here have for several years usually been Venezuelan. But now demagogic politicians have made it fashionable to hate Venes and indeed all foreigners, and immigration laws have been tightened. So, even fewer buyers and guests, and prices are slashed.

Yes, it is off season for tourism. No, this is not the only place along the beaches that has lowered prices. But tourism and the influxes of people looking to buy residences like these are down by many measures. The Panamanian economy is hurting.

~ ~ ~

The Panama News no está aceptando anuncios nuevamente. Si desea comprar a estas personas, búsquelas en línea. Pero si desea averiguar algo sobre el mercado inmobiliario panameño, considere qué y dónde está esto y qué más es y ha estado sucediendo.

Este desarrollo de condominio / tiempo compartido / hotel está justo al lado de la Carretera Panamericana en Coclé, entre Las Guias y Santa Clara. Con un nombre en inglés y anuncios que mostraban gente blanca, el desarrollo fue aparentemente comercializado para extranjeros. Pero no hay tantos compradores extranjeros exclusivos que realmente quieran vivir en Panamá. (Los que desean poseer propiedades con fines de lavado de dinero son otra cuestión, pero The Panama Papers también han disminuido ese negocio).

El editor viaja con frecuencia en autobuses por este lugar, y los que suben y bajan aquí usualmente han sido venezolanos durante varios años. Pero ahora los políticos demagógicos han puesto de moda odiar a venes y, de hecho, a todos los extranjeros, y las leyes de inmigración se han endurecido. Entonces, incluso menos compradores y turistas, y los precios se reducen.

Sí, es temporada baja para el turismo. No, este no es el único lugar a lo largo de las playas que ha bajado los precios. Pero el turismo y la afluencia de personas que buscan comprar residencias como estas han disminuido en muchas medidas. La economía panameña está sufriendo.

~ ~ ~

