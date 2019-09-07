Back at full speed… / Volvió a toda velocidad

When you get to a certain buzzardly old age, crises are not as exciting.

Cuando llegas a ser un pavón de cierta edad, las crisis no son tan emocionantes

The Panama News and its PayPal account were partially disabled, but they are fine now.

An urgent notice from WordPress about the need to update the PHP, the site seeming a bit slow, the upgrade done, and — the editor couldn’t get into the website to add or change anything!!!



But with the help of the folks a DreamHost, THAT’S fixed. This is not a paid ad, but I do endorse that company for their wonderful and affordable service.



The people were telling me that PayPal was not working, and PayPal was saying that it was a temporary problem. They don’t say, but I think that and unusual multitude of people sending money to family and friends in distress due to Hurricane Dorian may have had something to do with it. We are back up now.



The Panama News y su cuenta de PayPal fueron parcialmente deshabilitadas, pero ya están bien.

Un aviso urgente de WordPress sobre la necesidad de actualizar el PHP, el sitio parece un poco lento, la actualización realizada, y — ¡el editor no pudo ingresar al website para agregar o cambiar nada!

Pero con la ayuda de la gente un DreamHost, eso está arreglado. Este no es un anuncio pago, pero sí respaldo a esa compañía por su maravilloso y asequible servicio.

La gente me decía que PayPal no funcionaba, y PayPal decía que era un problema temporal. No lo dicen, pero creo que una multitud inusual de personas que envían dinero a familiares y amigos en apuros debido al huracán Dorian pueden haber tenido algo que ver con eso. Estamos de vuelta ahora.

~ ~ ~

