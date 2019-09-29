Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Prothonotary Warbler / Reinita Protonotaria / Protonotaria citrea. Found in Gamboa, photo © Kermit Nourse. For a larger image click here .

Prothonotary Warbler / Reinita Protonotaria

Protonotaria citrea

These birds, common in the lowlands of Panama in much of the year, nest in the eastern United States and some adjacent parts of Canada, then winter in a range from southern Mexico to northern parts of Colombia, Venezuela and adjacent parts of Ecuador and the Guianas. Some of them just migrate through Panama, while others winter here. They are often seen in mangroves and seldom far from water. They are among the earliest migratory bird to appear here every year.

~ ~

Estas aves, comunes en las tierras bajas de Panamá durante gran parte del año, anidan en el este de los Estados Unidos y algunas partes adyacentes de Canadá, luego pasan el invierno en un rango desde el sur de México hasta el norte de Colombia, Venezuela y partes adyacentes de Ecuador y las Guayanas. Algunos de ellos simplemente migran a través de Panamá, mientras que otros pasan el invierno aquí. A menudo se ven en los manglares y rara vez lejos del agua.











~ ~ ~

