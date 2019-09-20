¿Wappin? Lewd pulsating rhythms

Babatunde Olatunji, from the Wikimedia archives. Remembered African rhythms were at the heart of most American popular music from the very start, but this Yoruba percussionist gave the influence strong reinforcement. He came from Nigeria on a Rotary scholarship to study at Morehouse College in Atlanta, quickly influenced many US musical scenes as a performer and composer, toured with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and played for the UN General Assembly. To the extent that Americans understand a concept they call “world music,” that term began with his wildly successful Drums of Passion album.