¿Wappin? Lewd pulsating rhythms

0
a Yoruba beat
Babatunde Olatunji, from the Wikimedia archives. Remembered African rhythms were at the heart of most American popular music from the very start, but this Yoruba percussionist gave the influence strong reinforcement. He came from Nigeria on a Rotary scholarship to study at Morehouse College in Atlanta, quickly influenced many US musical scenes as a performer and composer, toured with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and played for the UN General Assembly. To the extent that Americans understand a concept they call “world music,” that term began with his wildly successful Drums of Passion album.

“Out of 10? I’ll give it a 12, Dick — that beat has taken over my mind”

Veronica Quintero – Repicame los tambores
https://youtu.be/tmNUbQ5xdTQ

Babatunde Olatunji – Shango
https://youtu.be/fWeDev0QWLc

Kodo – O-Daiko
https://youtu.be/C7HL5wYqAbU

Tito Puente, Sheila E & Pete Escovedo – El Rey de Timbal
https://youtu.be/LE2tFN6DOtk

Peter Gabriel – Rhythm of the Heat
https://youtu.be/qjg0iNPi5pU

Surfaris – Wipe Out
https://youtu.be/p13yZAjhU0M

Siddhi Shah & Srishty Patidar – Tribal Fusion Percussion Duo
https://youtu.be/p1HNhnCYZ4k

Iggy, with Clem Burke drumming – Some Weird Sin
https://youtu.be/vJjs7TU4Qek

Ginger Baker – Aiko Biaye
https://youtu.be/Czrxak2tgwI

MecániK InformaL – Deja La Takilla
https://youtu.be/ccAk20HKPPg

Foli – There is no rhythm without movement
https://youtu.be/lVPLIuBy9CY

Mongo Santamaria – Sofrito
https://youtu.be/n__CQt-Xykc

Santana – Soul Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/xBG6IaSQCpU

Fela Kuti – Water no get enemy
https://youtu.be/IQBC5URoF0s

Osvaldo Jorge – I See Altitudes
https://youtu.be/b3vGALEyhbY

 
~ ~ ~
Dinero

