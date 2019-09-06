¿Wappin? Nuestra cultura / Our culture

The beat is who we are — and there are many of them.

Now that we have a Ministry of Culture, what culture do we promote?

Ahora que tenemos un Ministerio de Cultura, ¿qué cultura promovemos?

Given who and where we are, Panama’s culture is international. Sneering privilege and impunity are part of Panamanian culture, too. Take a stroll down the Cinta Costera and you will encounter some wonderful artwork with Odebrecht’s name on the pedestals. Like the great masters of the Renaissance who had the patronage of the Vatican during a sordid run of corrupt popes who provoke the Reformation, so many of Panama’s wonderful artists have been backed by truly awful governments. Your editor and video jockey suggests that rather than iconoclasm or witch hunting, our new ministry sponsor a truth-telling process that gives Panamanian musicians both support and creative freedom, and that our government tourism promotion budgets be spent less on slick and expensive ad agencies and more on putting our musicians and artists on the road to show the world, and to learn from the world.

Dado quién y dónde estamos, la cultura de Panamá es internacional. El privilegio burlón y la impunidad también son parte de la cultura panameña. Dé un paseo por la Cinta Costera y encontrará obras de arte maravillosas con el nombre de Odebrecht en los pedestales. Al igual que los grandes maestros del Renacimiento que tuvieron el patrocinio del Vaticano durante una sórdida corrida de papas corruptos que provocan la Reforma, muchos de los maravillosos artistas de Panamá han sido respaldados por gobiernos verdaderamente horribles. Su editor y vj sugiere que, en lugar de la iconoclasia o la caza de brujas, nuestro nuevo ministerio patrocina un proceso de verdad que brinda a los músicos panameños tanto apoyo como libertad creativa, y que nuestros presupuestos gubernamentales de promoción turística se gasten menos en agencias publicitarias ingeniosas y costosas. más sobre poner a nuestros músicos y artistas en el camino para mostrar el mundo y aprender del mundo.

Rubén Blades & Grupo Tuira – La Rosa de los Vientos

https://youtu.be/RyOmx4Hz1XM

Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz

https://youtu.be/sIqEknHZKkA

Cultura Profética – Caracoles

https://youtu.be/C0qUkIfUNf4

Beach Boys – In My Room

https://youtu.be/Usuu-xu75dI

Jefferson Airplane – Greasy Heart

https://youtu.be/loEZWtlVpW4

Tres Leches – Despise Us

https://youtu.be/J-oxfReveQ8

Temptations – My Girl

https://youtu.be/qiRiPtg9EFk

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

https://youtu.be/qolmz4FlnZ0

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – Powderfinger

https://youtu.be/tdPs5YXQTSw

Francisca Valenzuela – Héroe

https://youtu.be/v6rYET13EfQ

Dimelo Flow w/ Sech, Nicky Jam, Farruko, Zion & Lunay – El Favor

https://youtu.be/5EdZ0-iEG2I

Nino Augustine – Treat You Better

https://youtu.be/F-IV-hKIM6E

Janis Joplin – Ball & Chain

https://youtu.be/X1zFnyEe3nE

Ben Harper – Uneven Days

https://youtu.be/9q6j9pfea3Y

Taylor Swift – Lover

https://youtu.be/-BjZmE2gtdo

