Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s UN selfie.
What Latin American and Caribbean leaders said at the UN
Hubert Alexander Minnis, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas
Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados
Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of the Republic of Costa Rica
Sebastián Piñera Echeñique, President of the Republic of Chile
Nayib Armando Bukele, President of the Republic of El Salvador
Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica
Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent & the Grenadines
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
These links are interactive — click on the boxes