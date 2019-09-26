NewsOpinionWhat they say What the Democratic front runners are saying about impeachment September 25, 2019 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter With an impeachment investigation underway No one is above the law, not even the president of the United States. It’s Congress' constitutional responsibility to hold Trump accountable—and the impeachment inquiry must move forward with the efficiency and seriousness this crisis demands. pic.twitter.com/jOeHSKshsD— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2019 Pressuring the leader of another nation to investigate a political opponent — to help win an election — is not the conduct of an American President. pic.twitter.com/XlaHbHxCMI— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2019 Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country.Enough is enough.I hope the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House will begin the impeachment process. pic.twitter.com/WHth62v5br— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 24, 2019 Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com These links are interactive — click on the boxes Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related