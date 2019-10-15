Editorial: Constitutional switch; and Kurds will do what they must

So found a highly reputable pollster and polling organization. It’s no shock to those who live here.

#VoteNo on bait-and-switch

After a spectacle in which a man accused of serial rape voted to oust an ombudsman accused of sexual harassment in which the alleged rapist and all of his colleagues refused to show the nation any evidence and wouldn’t even show us any details of the allegation, physician and deputy Arias Arquesio Arias complains of a conspiracy against himself because the Supreme Court looks likely to formally investigate the charges. The guy has a chorus of acolytes pleading that it’s racist to look into the matter. Of course.

But hey, deputy Arias may have a chance to rig the appeals process in his favor over the next couple of weeks. The National Assembly has decided to review and perhaps rewrite the ENTIRE Panamanian constitution.

Like what rights criminal defendants do and do not have.

Like protecting and extending the impunity that legislators presently enjoy, such as how one deputy killed a little girl in a hit-and-run event, drove away, when he came back could not be subjected to a blood alcohol test, and ultimately went unpunished. Such as the several deputies who stole large amounts of money from Panama’s athletes by scams they ran on PANDEPORTES insisting that all calls for accountability are persecution.

Like who is and who is not a Panamanian citizen, and which rights Panamanians and foreigners have in this country.

Like how elections and the courts will be rigged.

Some time next year those of us who are Panamanian citizens will have a right to vote on this unfolding switcheroo, which is being concocted by a widely reviled political caste as you read these words. #VoteNo.

Kurdish combatants of the YPG, on guard against the Turks.

Now that they’ve been sold, they’re still supposed to act like Donald Trump’s slaves?

The Kurds don’t have a country of their own, but they are an ancient and proud nation and Donald Trump, having pretended to be their friend, has now given the green light for the Turkish Army to come kill them. A bunch of Kurds have already died at Turkish hands.

Go on Twitter and the Turkish propaganda there will talk about fanatical Kurdish terrorists who have killed Turkish soldiers in northern Syria, about how horrible it is that the Kurdish YPG drafts all able-bodied adult Kurds into resistance against the Turkish forces attacking their community. Yes, and Hitler said that World War II started in Europe when Jews conned the Polish Army into attacking a German radio station, too.

Are Americans supposed to be livid, now that there are Russian flags at outposts where the US flag flew a month ago? Are Americans suppose to be grateful, now that people fleeing from the death and destruction of the Kurdish areas of northern Syria are on a list to be denied refugee status should they request asylum from the United States?

The betrayed Kurds will make whatever political and diplomatic shifts they must to survive. They will fight, die and kill to leave a Kurdish nation and culture to their posterity. And decent people around the world will understand.

If you are blessed, you are blessed, whether you are married or single.

Greta Garbo

Bear in mind…

Do not worry over the charge of treason to your masters, but be concerned about the treason that involves yourselves. Be true to yourself and you cannot be a traitor to any good cause on Earth.

Eugene V. Debs

The abuse of buying and selling votes crept in and money began to play an important part in determining elections. Later on, this process of corruption spread to the law courts. And then to the army, and finally the Republic was subjected to the rule of emperors.

Plutarch

If I have learnt anything, it is that life forms no logical patterns. It is haphazard and full of beauties which I try to catch as they fly by, for who knows whether any of them will ever return?

Margot Fonteyn

