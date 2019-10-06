Kermit’s birds / Los aves de Kermit

La hembra / The female

The Gartered Trogon



El Trogón de liguero / Trogon caligatus

photos / fotos © Kermit Nourse

taken at / sacado en Gamboa

As in eons of rituals before

She waits

With a blur and a shadow

The union completes

Wings go forth

A wonder forever

Forever a wonder

El macho / The male

The gartered trogon, formerly known as the northern violaceous trogon, is a near passerine bird in the trogon family, Trogonidae. It is found in forests in east-central Mexico, south through Central America, to north-western South America. It was formerly treated as a subspecies of the violaceous trogon. This is a forest edge bird, not usually found deep in a forest.

El trogon de liguero, anteriormente conocido como el trogon violáceo del norte, es un ave casi paseriforme de la familia Trogon, Trogonidae. Se encuentra en los bosques del este-centro de México, del sur a través de América Central, hasta el noroeste de América del Sur. Antiguamente se trataba como una subespecie del trogon violáceo. Este es un pájaro al borde del bosque, que generalmente no se encuentra en las profundidades de un bosque.







