Kermit’s birds / Los aves de Kermit

La hembra / The female
The Gartered Trogon
El Trogón de liguero / Trogon caligatus
photos / fotos © Kermit Nourse
taken at / sacado en Gamboa
As in eons of rituals before
She waits
With a blur and a shadow
The union completes
Wings go forth
A wonder forever
Forever a wonder
El macho / The male
The gartered trogon, formerly known as the northern violaceous trogon, is a near passerine bird in the trogon family, Trogonidae. It is found in forests in east-central Mexico, south through Central America, to north-western South America. It was formerly treated as a subspecies of the violaceous trogon. This is a forest edge bird, not usually found deep in a forest.
~ ~
El trogon de liguero, anteriormente conocido como el trogon violáceo del norte, es un ave casi paseriforme de la familia Trogon, Trogonidae. Se encuentra en los bosques del este-centro de México, del sur a través de América Central, hasta el noroeste de América del Sur. Antiguamente se trataba como una subespecie del trogon violáceo. Este es un pájaro al borde del bosque, que generalmente no se encuentra en las profundidades de un bosque.
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com