¿Wappin? Caribbean influence / Influencia caribeña

The Right Honourable

Panama is, after all, a Caribbean country

Panamá es, después de todo, un país caribeño

Lord Cobra – Crooked Salesman
https://youtu.be/XSd9T2Od7JU

Cultura Profética – Caracoles
https://youtu.be/C0qUkIfUNf4

The Great Honourable Lord Pretender – God Made Us All
https://youtu.be/7L1G4StUoJY

Omara Portuondo, Joss Stone & Roberto Fonseca – Cuba
https://youtu.be/VJziMqzPyxc

Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/lZBaklS79Wc

I-Threes – Many Are Called
https://youtu.be/Hm2t8tUEHgY

Carlene Davis – Threshing Floor
https://youtu.be/vDx0t3AFbwU

Lord Invader – My Intention is War
https://youtu.be/qD_l2OVVQsc

Kafu Banton – Tu Eres Un Bom Bom
https://youtu.be/z4InL6aL1a8

Sinéad O’Connor – Throw Down Your Arms
https://youtu.be/btmqe27GfL8

El General – Muevelo Muevelo
https://youtu.be/21aPrkvZy-A

Natti Natasha & Kany Garcia – Soy Mía
https://youtu.be/yOobBUN3SoE

Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote
https://youtu.be/-av7F1JBmj4

Haydée Milanés & Kelvis Ochoa – Cuando el Corazón
https://youtu.be/CN7_dOnAxtg

Ed Robinson – Knocking on Heaven’s Door
https://youtu.be/1h5ys7YvYL4

Aventura – Inmortal
https://youtu.be/XlmaJ-yU46U

Mad Professor et al Live at Jazz Cafe London
https://youtu.be/WNhH-MXsah0

 

