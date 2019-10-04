¿Wappin? Better bilingual / Mejor bilingüe

0
Luis Fonsi
Luis Fonsi. Photo by JosEnrique.

…and this Friday’s lesson is…

… y la lección de este viernes es …

Rubén Blades & Roby Draco Rosa – Patria
https://youtu.be/ql0G312R2IQ

Smokey Robinson & Stevie Wonder – Tracks of My Tears
https://youtu.be/N3vIq_xdx7g

Emmylou Harris – All My Tears
https://youtu.be/F4Fnsw9TTkA

Kany García & Tommy Torres – Quédate
https://youtu.be/n4hKUwbHBc8

Jefferson Airplane – Somebody to Love
https://youtu.be/-Xj03UNGFHU

Burning Spear – Man in the Hills
https://youtu.be/2RrXgpbzgEo

Imagine Dragons – Believer
https://youtu.be/G5LaSwYp6ok

Shakira – Día de Enero
https://youtu.be/4SlQCGpNEUU

Adele – Set Fire to the Rain
https://youtu.be/nBYWrlf1plw

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee – Despacito
https://youtu.be/aCdqHPon5Lo

Nina Simone – Blues for Mama
https://youtu.be/y9fQUO48u9Y

Neil Young – Cowgirl in the Sand
https://youtu.be/N96sdokN5Rc

El Roockie & Kafu Banton – Ahora Mismo
https://youtu.be/plZks8wP7oY

Mon Laferte & Juanes – Amarrame
https://youtu.be/-O51n0cdxPg

Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
https://youtu.be/o5TmORitlKk

Pretenders – I’ll Stand By You
https://youtu.be/vKl7DrQj9ig

Prince Royce – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/PPgQ4nDLh0s

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

jury

 

npp

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

vote final

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR