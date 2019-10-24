What Democrats are saying

We Panama Democrats pay our respects to the late US Representative from Baltimore. Photo by Lorie Shaull.

Dem voices

Bernie Sanders in New York

I want you all to look around and find someone you don’t know. Maybe somebody who doesn’t look kind of like you, maybe somebody who may be of a different religion than you, maybe they come from a different country.

My question now to you is are you willing to fight for that person who you don’t even know as much as you’re willing to fight for yourself?

Are you willing to stand together and fight for those people who are struggling economically in this country? Are you willing to fight for young people drowning in student debt even if you’re not? Are you willing to fight to ensure that every American has health care even if you have good health care? Are you willing to fight for frightened immigrant neighbors even if you are native born? Are you willing to fight for a future for generations of people that have not even been born but are entitled to live on a planet that is healthy and habitable?

Because if you are willing to do that, if you are willing to love, if you are willing to fight for a government of compassion and justice and decency, if you are willing to stand up to Trump’s desire to divide us up, if you are prepared to stand up to the greed and corruption of the corporate elite, if you and millions of others are prepared to do that, then there is no doubt in my mind not that only we will win this election but together we will transform this country.

Elizabeth Warren in New York

Washington works great for the wealthy and the well-connected, but it isn’t working for anyone else. Companies and wealthy individuals spend billions every year to influence Congress and federal agencies to put their interests ahead of the public interest. This is deliberate, and we need to call this what it is – corruption, plain and simple.

We will start by ending lobbying as we know it by closing loopholes so everyone who lobbies must register, shining sunlight on their activities, banning foreign governments from hiring Washington lobbyists, and shutting down the ability of lobbyists to move freely in and out of government jobs.

We will also shut the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington and permanently ban Senators and Congressmen from trading stocks in office and from becoming lobbyists when they retire – not for one year or two years, but for life. We will make the justices of the Supreme Court follow a code of ethics and strengthen the code of conduct for all judges to make sure everyone gets a fair shake in our courts. And we will force every candidate for federal office to put their tax returns online.

Together, these sweeping, structural changes will end the dominance of money in Washington, taking power away from the rich and powerful and putting it back where it belongs – with the American people themselves.

