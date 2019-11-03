B’Tselem, Common Occupied Territories harassment hits our researcher

‘Aref Daraghmeh, human rights worker. Photo by the Daraghmeh family.

B’Tselem field researcher ‘Aref Daraghmeh arrested for his human rights work

by B’Tselem , the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories

B’Tselem field fesearcher ‘Aref Daraghmeh was arrested on Thursday, October 31, at around 10:00 a.m. at Tayasir Checkpoint in the Jordan Valley (West Bank).

After being held at the checkpoint for about an hour, he was taken to a nearby military post. Soldiers left him sitting on a chair in the sun. One soldier hit him on his back. After about four hours Mr. Daraghmeh felt ill, fainted, and was taken to a nearby clinic and from it to a hospital in Afula where he received medical treatment.

At 10:00 p.m. he was moved from the hospital to the police station in the settlement of Ariel. He was held there for hours, during which police questioned him about his presence at a demonstration, which took place last week, against the settlement point (“outpost”) “Shirat ha’Asabim” that was erected in 2017. At the protest, Daraghmeh documented security forces’ conduct towards protestors.

At about 4:00 a.m. he was released.

During this whole time the military and police refused to give any information on Mr. Daraghmeh’s medical condition and whereabouts, in spite of repeated requests. His arrest yesterday is another example of the attitude of Israeli authorities towards millions of Palestinians for more than 52 years: a daily reality of violence, oppression, harassment, disregard and humiliation.

