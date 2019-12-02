Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Purple Gallinule with aluminum ornaments, Brisas del Golf, Panama.

Gallinule Morado con adornos de aluminio, Brisas del Golf, Panamá.

Purple Gallinule ~ Gallareta Morada ~ Porphryrula martinica

photo / foto © Kermit Nourse

Most especially a freshwater wetland bird, mostly found at low altitudes but upland toward El Volcan’s Las Lagunas area. Its habitat had been diminished by the conversion of wetlands to rice farming, but may have come back a bit in some of those areas with the decline of Panamanian agriculture. It’s common in the canal area. Is it moving into artificial lakes and wetlands created by all the dams in Chiriqui? These birds range from the Southeastern United States to Northern Argentina and Chile, and are found throughout the Caribbean. You will find them on both the Atlantic and Pacific sides of Panama.

Muy especialmente, un pájaro de humedales de agua dulce, que se encuentra principalmente en altitudes bajas, pero arriba hacia el área de Las Lagunas de El Volcán. En otras décadas su hábitat se había visto disminuido por la conversión de humedales a cultivos de arroz, pero puede haber regresado un poco en algunas de esas áreas con el declive de la agricultura panameña. Es común en el área del canal. ¿Se está mudando a lagos y humedales artificiales creados por las represas en Chiriquí? Estas aves van desde el sureste de los Estados Unidos hasta el norte de Argentina y Chile, y se encuentran en todo el Caribe. Los encontrará en ambas vertientes de Panamá.





