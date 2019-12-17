Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Golden-hooded Tanager / Tangara Capuchidorada / Tangara larvata. Foto / photo © Kermit Nourse.

Encontrado en Cerro Azul, Panama Este, a 2105 pies / Found on Cerro Azul, Eastern Panama province, at 2105 feet

The Golden-hooded Tanager

La Tangara Capuchidorada

This brightly colored tanager inhabits a swath from central Mexico to Ecuador. His diet consists of mainly of fruit and berries, which he was eating when I found him. These birds are seen in clearings, forest edges and secondary forests. It’s more of a lowlands bird on the Atlantic Side while plentiful between 1,000 and 4,500 feet above sea level in Chiriqui. Montijo Bay in Western Veraguas and the Bayano River Valley in Eastern Panama province are home to significant concentration, but you find them in the lower areas of Panama and Darien provinces in general. They move in small groups, sometimes mixed with birds of other species.



Esta tangara de colores brillantes habita una franja desde el centro de México hasta Ecuador. Su dieta consiste principalmente en frutas y bayas, que estaba comiendo cuando lo encontré. Estas aves se ven en claros, bordes de bosques y bosques secundarios. Es más un ave de las tierras bajas en la vertiente del Caribe, mientras que abunda entre 1,000 y 4,500 pies sobre el nivel del mar en Chiriquí. La bahía de Montijo, en el oeste de Veraguas, y el valle del río Bayano, en el este de la provincia de Panamá, albergan concentraciones significativas. Por lo general se encuentran en las zonas bajas de las provincias de Panamá y Darién. Se mueven en pequeños grupos, a veces mezclados con aves de otras especies.





