The House Intelligence Committee impeachment report

ABSTRACT of the EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
I. The President’s Misconduct: The President Conditioned a White House Meeting and Military Aid to Ukraine on a Public Announcement of Investigations Beneficial to his Reelection Campaign
II. The President’s Obstruction of the House of Representatives’ Impeachment Inquiry: The President Obstructed the Impeachment Inquiry by Instructing Witnesses and Agencies to Ignore Subpoenas for Documents and Testimony
Read the report at https://intelligence.house.gov/report/
The full document, in PDF format, is here.
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
These links are interactive — click on the boxes