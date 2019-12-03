The Panama News blog links, December 2, 2019

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Wind gets important again in ship design

EFE, El deshielo del Ártico y la apuesta geoestratégica de Rusia

Reuters, Fuel market calm ahead of IMO 2020 deadline

Hellenic Shipping News, Maersk to eliminate hundreds of jobs

Freight Waves, Empty container movements signal freight shift to the East Coast

Sports / Deportes

Domínguez: Boxeo, un ave fénix

The Washington Post, 50 years after Wyoming purged its black football players

Economy / Economía

El Siglo, La tasa de desempleo sube al 7.1% en Panamá

AFP, FMI: Éxodo venezolano elevará el PIB de países receptores

La Prensa, Nuevos reclamos interpuestos por China Railway Group

La Estrella, Panamá penalizará varias transferencias de dinero

La Prensa, Tocumen impone nuevas condiciones a Odebrecht

Varoufakis, Lagarde’s limits

Scwab, What kind of capitalism do we want?

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

The Hindu, Pegasus: the spyware that came in through WhatsApp

The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio Election Day cyber attack attempt traced to Panama

MPN News, How a mass bot network is pushing the coup in Bolivia

RSF, Everything you wanted to know about internet censorship in Russia

TechCrunch, Millions of text messages exposed to intruders

PhysOrg, Scientists find oldest comma shrimp fossils

The Conversation, VIH ayudó a derribar el dogma central de la biología molecular

Europa Press, Crean una prueba ultrasensible para el virus del dengue

WBUR: Study finds wind speeds are increasing, which could boost wind energy

News / Noticias

VarelaLeaks (mensajes hurtadas y redactadas y quizás parcialmente falsificadas)

La Prensa, “No se ama a la patria con sobreprecio, no se ama a la patria con coimas.”

El Siglo, Cortizo: No queremos personas con columna vertebral gelatinosa

AFP, Panamá busca lavar la cara a su sistema judicial con nuevos magistrados

E&N, Hijastra e hijo de Daniel Ortega se enfrentan por campaña ‘El violador eres tú’

EFE, Capturan a un exjefe paramilitar colombiano acusado de dirigir 13 masacres

DW, Suriname court convicts president of murder

Politico, A Hillary ‘shill’ goes all-in for Bernie

Businesss Insider, Proposed death certificates for eggs that don’t implant in the womb

Opinion / Opiniones

Glustein, El cordón sanitario necesario

BBC, Troubled NATO not in party mood for 70th birthday

Wenger, US anti-Semitism reflects a long struggle over the meaning of religious liberty

González Tejeira, El escádalo de VarelaLeaks

Molina, La ley de hierro de las prohibiciones de drogas

Sagel, En honor de las mujeres

Candanedo de Zúñiga, Constituyente democrática vs. reformas elitistas

Culture / Cultura

La Estrella, Georges Colbourne: música con panameñidad

The Guardian, Bad sex award: Britain’s most dreaded literary prize

Telemetro, Casco Antiguo de Panamá se llena de bailarines en su primer festival de salsa

Thompson, Harriet Tubman film does not deserve the Twitter hate

Sagel, La mirada interrumpida

BBC, Calypso giant Irving Burgie dies at 99

