The Panama News blog links, December 2, 2019

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Wind gets important again in ship design
EFE, El deshielo del Ártico y la apuesta geoestratégica de Rusia
Reuters, Fuel market calm ahead of IMO 2020 deadline
Hellenic Shipping News, Maersk to eliminate hundreds of jobs
Freight Waves, Empty container movements signal freight shift to the East Coast
Sports / Deportes
Domínguez: Boxeo, un ave fénix
The Washington Post, 50 years after Wyoming purged its black football players
Economy / Economía
El Siglo, La tasa de desempleo sube al 7.1% en Panamá
AFP, FMI: Éxodo venezolano elevará el PIB de países receptores
La Prensa, Nuevos reclamos interpuestos por China Railway Group
La Estrella, Panamá penalizará varias transferencias de dinero
La Prensa, Tocumen impone nuevas condiciones a Odebrecht
Varoufakis, Lagarde’s limits
Scwab, What kind of capitalism do we want?
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
The Hindu, Pegasus: the spyware that came in through WhatsApp
The Columbus Dispatch, Ohio Election Day cyber attack attempt traced to Panama
MPN News, How a mass bot network is pushing the coup in Bolivia
RSF, Everything you wanted to know about internet censorship in Russia
TechCrunch, Millions of text messages exposed to intruders
PhysOrg, Scientists find oldest comma shrimp fossils
The Conversation, VIH ayudó a derribar el dogma central de la biología molecular
Europa Press, Crean una prueba ultrasensible para el virus del dengue
WBUR: Study finds wind speeds are increasing, which could boost wind energy
News / Noticias
VarelaLeaks (mensajes hurtadas y redactadas y quizás parcialmente falsificadas)
La Prensa, “No se ama a la patria con sobreprecio, no se ama a la patria con coimas.”
El Siglo, Cortizo: No queremos personas con columna vertebral gelatinosa
AFP, Panamá busca lavar la cara a su sistema judicial con nuevos magistrados
E&N, Hijastra e hijo de Daniel Ortega se enfrentan por campaña ‘El violador eres tú’
EFE, Capturan a un exjefe paramilitar colombiano acusado de dirigir 13 masacres
DW, Suriname court convicts president of murder
Politico, A Hillary ‘shill’ goes all-in for Bernie
Businesss Insider, Proposed death certificates for eggs that don’t implant in the womb
Opinion / Opiniones
Glustein, El cordón sanitario necesario
BBC, Troubled NATO not in party mood for 70th birthday
Wenger, US anti-Semitism reflects a long struggle over the meaning of religious liberty
González Tejeira, El escádalo de VarelaLeaks
Molina, La ley de hierro de las prohibiciones de drogas
Sagel, En honor de las mujeres
Candanedo de Zúñiga, Constituyente democrática vs. reformas elitistas
Culture / Cultura
La Estrella, Georges Colbourne: música con panameñidad
The Guardian, Bad sex award: Britain’s most dreaded literary prize
Telemetro, Casco Antiguo de Panamá se llena de bailarines en su primer festival de salsa
Thompson, Harriet Tubman film does not deserve the Twitter hate
Sagel, La mirada interrumpida
BBC, Calypso giant Irving Burgie dies at 99
