Rastafari’s Ethiopian patriots, the Arbegnoch resistance fighters, using antiquated rifles, do battle with the Italian invaders. On May 5, 1941, after five long years of war, Rastafari returned to Addis Ababa with a British and African army, the Gideon Force.
Los patriotas etíopes de Rastafari, los combatientes de la resistencia Arbegnoch, usando rifles anticuados, luchando con los invasores italianos. El 5 de mayo de 1941, después de cinco largos años de guerra, Rastafari regresó a Addis Abeba con un ejército británico y africano, la Fuerza Gedeón.
Irie tunes for I and I
Buena música para nosotros
Bob Marley – Heathen
https://youtu.be/zrtlBTsqtAU
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/frTxQHpWpf0
Lee “Scratch” Perry — Panic in Babylon
https://youtu.be/F8cXSqB5j0M
Mad Professor & Aisha — Jah Protect I
https://youtu.be/R5z1FXgM0G4
Alika – Ejercito Despierta
https://youtu.be/CvvAPBmRKyk
The Clash – Armagideon Time
https://youtu.be/PdRL6qH3YRM
Judy Mowatt — Many Are Called
https://youtu.be/rmUjuafnedw
Cultura Profética — La Espera
https://youtu.be/TxypVAeGGI4
Brushy One String, Nattali Rize & Playing for Change — Rasta Children
https://youtu.be/68calsldQ38
Gondwana – Pedigueño
https://youtu.be/Z_AaLiMskiE
The Melodions – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/CDYAqz603TE
Dread Mar I – Laberintos
https://youtu.be/mwHeCw_S6qw
Peter Tosh – Burial
https://youtu.be/eirblXMl30s
Kafú Banton — No me hablen de bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8
Third World & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley — You’re Not the Only One
https://youtu.be/64FYS6oGU7g
Boney M. — Mary’s Boy Child
https://youtu.be/cmm1gt_2SkQ
Sly & Robbie with Mykal Rose — Live in Argentina 2017 full show
https://youtu.be/Ny-Tjvd_Qwg
There is no historical evidence that Rastafari smoked the sacred ganja weed. He did, however, own a brewery.
No hay prueba histórica de que Rastafari fumó la marijuana. Sin embargo, era dueño de una cervecería.
