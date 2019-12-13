¿Wappin? Irie holidays to all

Rastafari’s Ethiopian patriots, the Arbegnoch resistance fighters, using antiquated rifles, do battle with the Italian invaders. On May 5, 1941, after five long years of war, Rastafari returned to Addis Ababa with a British and African army, the Gideon Force.

Los patriotas etíopes de Rastafari, los combatientes de la resistencia Arbegnoch, usando rifles anticuados, luchando con los invasores italianos. El 5 de mayo de 1941, después de cinco largos años de guerra, Rastafari regresó a Addis Abeba con un ejército británico y africano, la Fuerza Gedeón.