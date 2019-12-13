¿Wappin? Irie holidays to all

Rastafari’s Ethiopian patriots, the Arbegnoch resistance fighters, using antiquated rifles, do battle with the Italian invaders. On May 5, 1941, after five long years of war, Rastafari returned to Addis Ababa with a British and African army, the Gideon Force.
Los patriotas etíopes de Rastafari, los combatientes de la resistencia Arbegnoch, usando rifles anticuados, luchando con los invasores italianos. El 5 de mayo de 1941, después de cinco largos años de guerra, Rastafari regresó a Addis Abeba con un ejército británico y africano, la Fuerza Gedeón.

Irie tunes for I and I
Buena música para nosotros

Bob Marley – Heathen
https://youtu.be/zrtlBTsqtAU

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
https://youtu.be/frTxQHpWpf0

Lee “Scratch” Perry — Panic in Babylon
https://youtu.be/F8cXSqB5j0M

Mad Professor & Aisha — Jah Protect I
https://youtu.be/R5z1FXgM0G4

Alika – Ejercito Despierta
https://youtu.be/CvvAPBmRKyk

The Clash – Armagideon Time
https://youtu.be/PdRL6qH3YRM

Judy Mowatt — Many Are Called
https://youtu.be/rmUjuafnedw

Cultura Profética — La Espera
https://youtu.be/TxypVAeGGI4

Brushy One String, Nattali Rize & Playing for Change — Rasta Children
https://youtu.be/68calsldQ38

Gondwana – Pedigueño
https://youtu.be/Z_AaLiMskiE

The Melodions – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/CDYAqz603TE

Dread Mar I – Laberintos
https://youtu.be/mwHeCw_S6qw

Peter Tosh – Burial
https://youtu.be/eirblXMl30s

Kafú Banton — No me hablen de bala
https://youtu.be/QdMWMGxA1v8

Third World & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley — You’re Not the Only One
https://youtu.be/64FYS6oGU7g

Boney M. — Mary’s Boy Child
https://youtu.be/cmm1gt_2SkQ

Sly & Robbie with Mykal Rose — Live in Argentina 2017 full show
https://youtu.be/Ny-Tjvd_Qwg

 

There is no historical evidence that Rastafari smoked the sacred ganja weed. He did, however, own a brewery.
No hay prueba histórica de que Rastafari fumó la marijuana. Sin embargo, era dueño de una cervecería.

 

 

