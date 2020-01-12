Duckworth, Petition about war with Iran

Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) speaks at the Pentagon. US Department of Defense photo.

Rein in Donald Trump

by Tammy Duckworth

Top Trump administration officials gave a Senate briefing about the situation in Iran. Here’s what I took away from that meeting:

It is more important than ever that Congress rein in President Trump.

That’s why I’m supporting a resolution introduced by my colleagues Senator Kaine and Senator Durbin which would force the president to stop military action against Iran if not authorized by Congress. But we need two more Republican Senators to sign on in order to pass this resolution.

The solemn responsibility to declare war lies with Congress alone, not the president. So now it’s our job to exert our Constitutional control over this out-of-control toddler-in-chief.

The truth is, Trump has never sacrificed much of anything himself, so he is incapable of understanding how much our troops sacrifice for our nation. But I do understand — and that’s why I’m working as hard as I can to ensure we don’t put a single US soldier in harm’s way in a conflict Congress has not authorized.

When conducting foreign policy, our country used to follow the Monroe Doctrine or the Truman Doctrine.

Now, we have the Trump Doctrine, where the president of the most powerful country on earth gets manipulated again and again by foreign leaders.

We’ve seen this play out in Syria and Venezuela. Tyrants in North Korea, Saudia Arabia and Russia have played him like a fiddle. Our allies have literally laughed at us behind our backs.

These strongmen have all realized the same thing: President Trump is as easy to control as a toddler.

My diaper-wearing 20-month-old has better impulse control than our current president (more like our “toddler in chief”).

And Congress is letting him get away with it. Instead of using our Constitutional powers to reign Trump in, Republicans are blindly defending his actions in Iran – and in the process, putting our troops’ safety at risk.

