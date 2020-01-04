Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Rufous Motmot ~ Momoto Rufo ~ Baryphthengus martii. Found at / encontrado en Cerro Azul, at 2,105 feet above sea level / 2,105 pies sobre el nivel del mar. © Kermit Nourse.

Rufous Motmot / Momoto Rufo

This bird is a forest dweller known to sit quietly, making it a little difficult to spot. It feeds on a variety of things such as fruit and invertebrates. You find it in lowland forests on both sides of the isthmus and in the hills of Cocle and Veraguas provinces. There are lots of them in the canal area, more on the Atlantic Side than the Pacific. The species ranges from down the length of the Meso-American Isthmus to Ecuador and into the western parts of Amazonia.

~ ~

Este pájaro es un habitante del bosque conocido por sentarse en silencio, lo que hace que sea un poco difícil de detectar. Se alimenta de una variedad de cosas como frutas e invertebrados. Lo encuentras en bosques de tierras bajas a ambos lados del istmo y en las colinas de las provincias de Coclé y Veraguas. Hay muchos de ellos en el área del canal, más en el Atlántico que en el Pacífico. La especie abarca desde la longitud del istmo mesoamericano hasta Ecuador y hasta las partes occidentales de la Amazonía.





~ ~ ~

