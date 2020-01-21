The Panama News blog links, January 20, 2020

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

La Prensa, Copa no acudirá a otro fabricante a pesar de los problemas de Boeing

GreenBiz, Shipping sails toward decarbonization

Seatrade, SAAM Towage buying 70% stake in Intertug

Maritime Executive, Containers lost due to parametric rolling

Sports / Deportes

Boxing Scene, Triple WBA world title rumble in “KO To Drugs” festival in Panama

La Estrella, Panamá será sede de mundial escolar de ajedrez 2020

La Prensa, Los Panama Sharks: campeones de futbol americano sub-16

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Hospitales de Panamá: no hay cama pa’ tanta gente

Stiglitz, The truth about the Trump economy

Time, The reason that fossil fuel companies now acknowledge climate change

AFP, Document trove shows how ‘Africa’s richest woman’ stole fortune

Portugal Resident, Former Socialist minister named in €35 million corruption probe

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Mongabay, Deforestation clips howler monkey calls

Heritage Daily, Human ancestors may have eaten hard plants without tooth damage

El País, Un organismo que explica el origen de toda la vida compleja en la Tierra

News / Noticias

AFP, Panama begins exhuming remains of victims of 1989 US invasion

TVN, Proyecto de ley que crea policía penitenciaria preocupa a expertos

La Estrella, La barbarie que expuso la descomposición en las cárceles

AP, Cult tortures and kills in the Ngabe-Bugle Comarca

La Prensa, El líder de la secta que trayó terror a la comarca

WOLA, Honduran government moves to gut anti-corruption efforts

DW, Exministro Luis Arce será candidato a la presidencia de Bolivia

BBC, Brazil’s culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels

Reuters, Political vacuum in Haiti could let president rule by decree

AlterNet, Trump releases 2017 Puerto Rico hurricane relief funds – with strings

Slate, Puerto Rico emergency manager fired over warehouse filled with unused aid

The Intercept, Facebook warrant targets student journalists in Puerto Rico

Common Dreams, MSNBC ‘body language expert’ calls Sanders a liar

The Guardian, Top progressives back Sanders as skirmish with Warren rumbles on

AP, Gun industry gathers amid slumping sales and rising tensions

Opinion / Opiniones

Bildt, Hostages of history

Daily Kos contributor, Taiwan and US progressives

Mystal, Unity requires recognizing that Warren is telling the truth

Powers, Martin Luther King Jr. warned that the poor pay for war with their lives

Boff, La historia de Brasil fue escrita por la mano blanca

Blades, El fin de la Colonia

Bernal, La crisis es de política

Cabral, Entrevista con La Prensa

Sagel, La amenaza de agua

Culture / Cultura

EN24: Blades, Reeves and Coltrane shine at the Panama Jazz Festival

The Washington Post, National Archives exhibit blurs anti-Trump messages

Radio Temblor, Una mirada a la ciudad de Colón

