The Panama News blog links, January 20, 2020

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
La Prensa, Copa no acudirá a otro fabricante a pesar de los problemas de Boeing
GreenBiz, Shipping sails toward decarbonization
Seatrade, SAAM Towage buying 70% stake in Intertug
Maritime Executive, Containers lost due to parametric rolling
Sports / Deportes
Boxing Scene, Triple WBA world title rumble in “KO To Drugs” festival in Panama
La Estrella, Panamá será sede de mundial escolar de ajedrez 2020
La Prensa, Los Panama Sharks: campeones de futbol americano sub-16
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Hospitales de Panamá: no hay cama pa’ tanta gente
Stiglitz, The truth about the Trump economy
Time, The reason that fossil fuel companies now acknowledge climate change
AFP, Document trove shows how ‘Africa’s richest woman’ stole fortune
Portugal Resident, Former Socialist minister named in €35 million corruption probe
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Mongabay, Deforestation clips howler monkey calls
Heritage Daily, Human ancestors may have eaten hard plants without tooth damage
El País, Un organismo que explica el origen de toda la vida compleja en la Tierra
News / Noticias
AFP, Panama begins exhuming remains of victims of 1989 US invasion
TVN, Proyecto de ley que crea policía penitenciaria preocupa a expertos
La Estrella, La barbarie que expuso la descomposición en las cárceles
AP, Cult tortures and kills in the Ngabe-Bugle Comarca
La Prensa, El líder de la secta que trayó terror a la comarca
WOLA, Honduran government moves to gut anti-corruption efforts
DW, Exministro Luis Arce será candidato a la presidencia de Bolivia
BBC, Brazil’s culture minister fired after echoing Goebbels
Reuters, Political vacuum in Haiti could let president rule by decree
AlterNet, Trump releases 2017 Puerto Rico hurricane relief funds – with strings
Slate, Puerto Rico emergency manager fired over warehouse filled with unused aid
The Intercept, Facebook warrant targets student journalists in Puerto Rico
Common Dreams, MSNBC ‘body language expert’ calls Sanders a liar
The Guardian, Top progressives back Sanders as skirmish with Warren rumbles on
AP, Gun industry gathers amid slumping sales and rising tensions
Opinion / Opiniones
Bildt, Hostages of history
Daily Kos contributor, Taiwan and US progressives
Mystal, Unity requires recognizing that Warren is telling the truth
Powers, Martin Luther King Jr. warned that the poor pay for war with their lives
Boff, La historia de Brasil fue escrita por la mano blanca
Blades, El fin de la Colonia
Bernal, La crisis es de política
Cabral, Entrevista con La Prensa
Sagel, La amenaza de agua
Culture / Cultura
EN24: Blades, Reeves and Coltrane shine at the Panama Jazz Festival
The Washington Post, National Archives exhibit blurs anti-Trump messages
Radio Temblor, Una mirada a la ciudad de Colón
