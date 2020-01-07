The Panama News blog links, January 7, 2020

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
DW, Water shortages dog Panama Canal
Seatrade, Ilya Espino de Marotta is the new ACP deputy administrator
OAG, Copa and LATAM Airlines Group steal the punctuality show
La Estrella, Panamá le dice sí a la reducción de azufre
gCaptain, Ardent moves from Houston to the Netherlands
Sports / Deportes
Sun-Sentinel, Román Torres to play for Inter Miami CF
Mi Diario, ¿Fórmula 1 se corra en Panamá?
Economy / Economía
The Hill, USMCA 2.0 may set pattern for other free trade pacts including with Panama
Telemetro, Almengor explica sobre reactivación económica y proyección para el 2020
La Prensa, Alza salarial amenaza al comercio y transporte
TVN, El 15 de enero vence plazo para diálogo sobre aumento salarial a enfermeras
Fresh Plaza, Banana workers settle with Chiquita
VOA, WTO suspending its role as arbiter in global trade conflicts
La Estrella, Crisis de la Organización Mundial de Comercio: impacto para Panamá
CNN, El petróleo crudo supera los $70
Johnson, Getting past Reagan
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Pachar, La Joyita y las ciencias forenses
STRI, Bat perfume
El País, Los humanos ya asaban ‘patatas’ hace 170.000 años
STRI, Jaguars could prevent a not-so-great American biotic exchange
gCaptain, How strong is your favorite knot?
News / Noticias
TVN, Diputada Zulay Rodríguez presenta denuncia contra Mauricio Valenzuela
Mi Diario, Medios digitales rechazan querella de la diputada Zulay Rodríguez
El Confidencial, Panamá registra un mayor flujo de migrantes nicaragüenses
Radio Temblor, Retornan las protestas en rechazo a las reformas constitucionales
BBC, Venezuela crisis: Two lawmakers claim Speaker role
AFP, EEUU advierte que tomará medidas por creciente apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela
Carlsen, As Honduras collapses its people are forced to flee
The Intercept, Inside the plot to murder Honduran activist Berta Cáceres
Gizmodo, Facebook removing some – but not all – misleading preventive HIV drug ads
Opinion / Opiniones
Larres, The dangers of Trump’s policy of going it alone
Mas, Los ustacha han reencarnado en Bolivia
WOLA, Attempted takeover of Venezuela’s National Assembly leadership is illegitimate
Boff, Balance de 2019: el imperio de la impostura
Khrushcheva, Putin’s pipelines to power
Sagel, El cambio climático
López, Balance y retos
Culture / Cultura
The Stranger, Lee Oskar interview
Remezcla, “Puro Perú,” a comic that illustrates climate change in indigenous Peru
Dávila & LeBrón, “Un Violador En Tu Camino” and the virality of feminist protest
Pedace, Exploring the data on Hollywood’s gender pay gap
Mendrek, The healing power of dance
