The Panama News blog links, January 7, 2020

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

DW, Water shortages dog Panama Canal

Seatrade, Ilya Espino de Marotta is the new ACP deputy administrator

OAG, Copa and LATAM Airlines Group steal the punctuality show

La Estrella, Panamá le dice sí a la reducción de azufre

gCaptain, Ardent moves from Houston to the Netherlands

Sports / Deportes

Sun-Sentinel, Román Torres to play for Inter Miami CF

Mi Diario, ¿Fórmula 1 se corra en Panamá?

Economy / Economía

The Hill, USMCA 2.0 may set pattern for other free trade pacts including with Panama

Telemetro, Almengor explica sobre reactivación económica y proyección para el 2020

La Prensa, Alza salarial amenaza al comercio y transporte

TVN, El 15 de enero vence plazo para diálogo sobre aumento salarial a enfermeras

Fresh Plaza, Banana workers settle with Chiquita

VOA, WTO suspending its role as arbiter in global trade conflicts

La Estrella, Crisis de la Organización Mundial de Comercio: impacto para Panamá

CNN, El petróleo crudo supera los $70

Johnson, Getting past Reagan

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Pachar, La Joyita y las ciencias forenses

STRI, Bat perfume

El País, Los humanos ya asaban ‘patatas’ hace 170.000 años

STRI, Jaguars could prevent a not-so-great American biotic exchange

gCaptain, How strong is your favorite knot?

News / Noticias

TVN, Diputada Zulay Rodríguez presenta denuncia contra Mauricio Valenzuela

Mi Diario, Medios digitales rechazan querella de la diputada Zulay Rodríguez

El Confidencial, Panamá registra un mayor flujo de migrantes nicaragüenses

Radio Temblor, Retornan las protestas en rechazo a las reformas constitucionales

BBC, Venezuela crisis: Two lawmakers claim Speaker role

AFP, EEUU advierte que tomará medidas por creciente apoyo de Rusia a Venezuela

Carlsen, As Honduras collapses its people are forced to flee

The Intercept, Inside the plot to murder Honduran activist Berta Cáceres

Gizmodo, Facebook removing some – but not all – misleading preventive HIV drug ads

Opinion / Opiniones

Larres, The dangers of Trump’s policy of going it alone

Mas, Los ustacha han reencarnado en Bolivia

WOLA, Attempted takeover of Venezuela’s National Assembly leadership is illegitimate

Boff, Balance de 2019: el imperio de la impostura

Khrushcheva, Putin’s pipelines to power

Sagel, El cambio climático

López, Balance y retos

Culture / Cultura

The Stranger, Lee Oskar interview

Remezcla, “Puro Perú,” a comic that illustrates climate change in indigenous Peru

Dávila & LeBrón, “Un Violador En Tu Camino” and the virality of feminist protest

Pedace, Exploring the data on Hollywood’s gender pay gap

Mendrek, The healing power of dance

