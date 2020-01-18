¿Wappin? A soulful prayer

Interfaith outing. Wikimedia photo by Maryamhasan.
We take a stand together
Tomamos posición juntos
Lee Oskar – A Soulful Prayer
Luci & The Soul Brokers – Suena Panamá 1
Prince – Free
Third World – 1865
Aretha Franklin – Chain of Fools
Selena Gomez – Rare
Escuelita del Ritmo Portobelo – Colón
Kany García & Natalia Lafourcade – Remamos
Nina Simone – Backlash Blues
Bruce Springsteen – Badlands
Alicia Keys – Underdog
Los Van Van – La Habana Sí
Stevie Wonder – Living for the City
Avril Lavigne – Imagine
Cultura Profética – 15º Aniversario en el Luna Park
Would you diversify the musical part of The Panama News?
Music is such a huge part of the human experience. Tastes vary by generation, education, inclination, ethnicity and so many other things. The editor is of a certain buzzardly old age and has been influenced in certain ways throughout his life, but on the other hand has no formal education in music and is not really mathematical enough to get into many of its deeper subtleties.
No doubt about it, you WILL be different from that, at least in some ways. What’s in doubt is whether there will be volunteers to add new depth to the musical aspect of The Panama News — new playlists with different sensibilities that likely touch different genres, articles, reviews, demonstration videos, things like that. Do you think that you might have something to add, either as an occasional contributor or as a regular volunteer? If you’d like to pitch in with a bit of your labor to improve our content, send the editor an email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com.
