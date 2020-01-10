¿Wappin? Sicarios

Electronically altered photo from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office.
Music for when you don’t know if or when the hit man comes
Música para cuando no sabes si o cuándo llega el sicario
Rubén Blades – Sicarios
https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness at the Edge of Town
https://youtu.be/0LpdEyGhNxM
Congreso – Manifiesto
https://youtu.be/CzPTDBN9oEE
Mad Professor & Aisha – Jah Protect I
https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo
Mon Laferte – Gavilán
https://youtu.be/RRVfJreUv9E
Cienfue – Shining In The Dark
https://youtu.be/nWQWe_AzjHs
Guafa Trío & Marta Gómez – La Raíz
https://youtu.be/zpTJELrPe1M
Playing for Change – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/eXwoSwaJwLQ
Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time
https://youtu.be/qolmz4FlnZ0
Séptima Raíz – Deja Vu 2020
https://youtu.be/gCuBFzhKCUY
Café Tacvba – Volver A Comenzar
https://youtu.be/u-qgYznLyYA
Koffee – Toast
https://youtu.be/p8HoEvDh70Y
Enrique Bunbury & Carla Morrison – Porque las cosas cambian
https://youtu.be/uOK5Q6csXiI
Señor Loop – El Mono y la Culebra
https://youtu.be/VbBQZdStpSY
Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
https://youtu.be/8kl6q_9qZOs
