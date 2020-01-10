¿Wappin? Sicarios

Electronically altered photo from the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office.

Music for when you don’t know if or when the hit man comes

Música para cuando no sabes si o cuándo llega el sicario

Rubén Blades – Sicarios

https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness at the Edge of Town

https://youtu.be/0LpdEyGhNxM

Congreso – Manifiesto

https://youtu.be/CzPTDBN9oEE

Mad Professor & Aisha – Jah Protect I

https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo

Mon Laferte – Gavilán

https://youtu.be/RRVfJreUv9E

Cienfue – Shining In The Dark

https://youtu.be/nWQWe_AzjHs

Guafa Trío & Marta Gómez – La Raíz

https://youtu.be/zpTJELrPe1M

Playing for Change – No Woman, No Cry

https://youtu.be/eXwoSwaJwLQ

Lana Del Rey – Doin’ Time

https://youtu.be/qolmz4FlnZ0

Séptima Raíz – Deja Vu 2020

https://youtu.be/gCuBFzhKCUY

Café Tacvba – Volver A Comenzar

https://youtu.be/u-qgYznLyYA

Koffee – Toast

https://youtu.be/p8HoEvDh70Y

Enrique Bunbury & Carla Morrison – Porque las cosas cambian

https://youtu.be/uOK5Q6csXiI

Señor Loop – El Mono y la Culebra

https://youtu.be/VbBQZdStpSY

Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

https://youtu.be/8kl6q_9qZOs

