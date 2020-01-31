¿Wappin? The TRUTH. Might even be Gospel.

0
MLK
He never expected a fair trial. It didn’t stop him. When he died, the dream lived on. Photo by Charles Moore.

Sometimes the music mean what it says
A veces la música significa lo que dice

Curtis Mayfield – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/riGGtrYCBvA

Lila Downs & Carla Morrison – Ser Paloma
https://youtu.be/Gi8SoChWWkQ

The Melodions – Rivers of Babylon
https://youtu.be/CDYAqz603TE

Etta James – Gotta Serve Somebody
https://youtu.be/lHV3OjW5gsg

Bruce Springsteen – The Promised Land
https://youtu.be/0U5BmSRikl0

Peter Tosh – Burial
https://youtu.be/eirblXMl30s

Las Tesis – Un Violador En Tu Camino
https://youtu.be/aB7r6hdo3W4

Joshue Ashby C3 Project – Andy Blues
https://youtu.be/E3VRCcW1t9s

Soweto Gospel Choir – Many Rivers to Cross / Swing Low
https://youtu.be/7o34epLoQuk

The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!
https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw

Bob Marley – Music Lesson
https://youtu.be/LWnb_2lRaoo

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/ymuWb8xtCsc

Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
https://youtu.be/RkNsEH1GD7Q

Joan Osborne – What If God Was One Of Us
https://youtu.be/7Gx1Pv02w3Q

Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Up Above My Head
https://youtu.be/JeaBNAXfHfQ

Chavela Vargas – Preguntitas sobre Dios
https://youtu.be/_mC3iYbTKDQ

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw

 

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.  

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

VOTE

 

npp

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

vote final

 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR