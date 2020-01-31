¿Wappin? The TRUTH. Might even be Gospel.

He never expected a fair trial. It didn’t stop him. When he died, the dream lived on. Photo by Charles Moore.
Sometimes the music mean what it says
A veces la música significa lo que dice
Curtis Mayfield – People Get Ready
Lila Downs & Carla Morrison – Ser Paloma
The Melodions – Rivers of Babylon
Etta James – Gotta Serve Somebody
Bruce Springsteen – The Promised Land
Peter Tosh – Burial
Las Tesis – Un Violador En Tu Camino
Joshue Ashby C3 Project – Andy Blues
Soweto Gospel Choir – Many Rivers to Cross / Swing Low
The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!
Bob Marley – Music Lesson
Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome
Joan Osborne – What If God Was One Of Us
Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Up Above My Head
Chavela Vargas – Preguntitas sobre Dios
Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over
