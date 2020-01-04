NewsOpinionWhat they say What Republicans are saying January 4, 2020 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter GOP voices We met with Sen. @TedCruz at #SAS2019 and he had a message for @NRA members. “We're seeing the left getting more and more angry as they're promising to try to take your guns – to take your freedom. They want to make you dependent on govt, and that's just not who America is.” pic.twitter.com/l6KD2jddnb— NRA (@NRA) January 3, 2020 Why can’t Mitch McConnellannunciate his words? pic.twitter.com/xll1VkNMVl— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 4, 2020 Evangelicals for Trump. @robertjeffress thanks God we have a President that confronts and eliminates evil. #AmericaFirst #MAGA #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/aqVsMCxO69— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 4, 2020 Chrissy Boys says: RT Stop_Trump20: Listen to this…..In 2011 Trump said that Barack Obama is going to start a war with Iran. pic.twitter.com/EOSh0XTOU1— Madness Timeline (@MadnessTimeline) January 3, 2020 Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com These links are interactive — click on the boxes Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related