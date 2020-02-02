Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

American pygmy kingfisher ~ Martín pescador pigmeo ~ Chloroceryle aenea. Foto © Kermit Nourse.

American pygmy kingfisher

Martín pescador pigmeo

I was so happy to see this bird again on a beautiful afternoon behind Krispy Creme Donuts in Panama City’s Costa del Este. Unmistakable among kingfishers for their small size, these birds range from southern Mexico to southern Brazil. Along jungle streams and in mangroves are favored habitats. You find them in lowland forests and at the mouths of rivers on both sides of the isthmus, rare in some parts and common in others. They inhabit Coiba, but not the Perlas Islands.

Estaba tan feliz de ver a este pájaro nuevamente en una hermosa tarde atras de Krispy Kreme Donuts en Costa del Este de la capital. Inconfundible entre los martines pescadores por su pequeño tamaño, estas aves van desde el sur de México hasta el sur de Brasil. A lo largo de los arroyos de la selva y en los manglares se prefieren los hábitats. Los encuentras en los bosques de tierras bajas y en las desembocaduras de los ríos en ambas vertientes del istmo, raros en algunas partes y comunes en otras. Habitan en Coiba, pero no en las Islas Perlas.





