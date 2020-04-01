Enfermeras desean información / Nurses want information

Nurses want government information

about their colleagues’ health

Ana Reyes de Serrano, president of the National Association of Nurses of Panama, in a message to all the members through their social networks, asked Ministry of Health authorities for more information about the condition of the nurses who across the nation are working in the country’s hospitals, treating and coming close to patients who are affected by the coronavirus.

Reyes de Serrano said they need to know how many nursing professionals have been infected, how many are in isolation and about those who may be in critical condition. She raised the question because families want to know their conditions, as in some cases they have had no contact and there is almost no information out of the ministry. The association also wants to know the best ways and times to lend their assistance.

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.