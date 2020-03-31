¡Quince días de Cuarantena Absoluta! / 15 days of “absolute” quarantine

For those who don’t read Spanish, between April 1 and 16 nobody is allowed to go onto the streets on Sundays, and the former shopping hours are as they were EXCEPT that there is now a gender restriction. Women can only go out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Men can only go out on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Let’s see what happens with the former dog walking exception.
The 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. hours for senior citizens and the disabled remain the same, but the new gender restrictions apply. Except that, if there is a personal assistant, say someone who pushes the wheelchair, then gender rules do not apply to that person.
