¿Wappin? Primarily Michigan

Will The Dick The Bruiser Philosophy apply? “INTEGRITY? What’s THAT?”
Michigan, Washington and Missouri vote on Tuesday. It’s also the last day of Democrats Abroad primary voting.
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
https://youtu.be/LPMih-whmiI
Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY
MC5 – Motor City is Burning
https://youtu.be/-y871cCYOyU
Martha And The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
https://youtu.be/ABbc-O_3_Ac
Stevie Wonder – Living for the City
https://youtu.be/72zn1GyteM
Joe L. Carter – Please Mr. Foreman
https://youtu.be/utPw452yVOY
Joan Osborne – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY
Lou Reed, Dick Wagner & Steve Hunter – Intro / Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/7FdWPeHFAMk
David Bowie – Panic in Detroit
https://youtu.be/CM3fCUmSheY
Destroy All Monsters – Nobody Knows
https://youtu.be/lFhuARaQyTc
Question Mark & The Mysterians – 96 Tears
https://youtu.be/R7uC5m-IRns
Iggy Pop – I Wanna Be Your Dog
https://youtu.be/2OqP1fXKOPE
Patti Smith – Changing of the Guards
https://youtu.be/cY2B_9KpRqk
John Lennon – Imagine
https://youtu.be/iUuZZsqcBpw
Aretha Franklin – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/D8iekojKXNU
Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey
https://youtu.be/FZVTBZ9nBww
Melissa Aldana & the MSU Jazz Orchestra – Blue Monday
https://youtu.be/MODIFAyUEHw
