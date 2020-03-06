¿Wappin? Primarily Michigan

0
bruiser
Will The Dick The Bruiser Philosophy apply? “INTEGRITY? What’s THAT?”

Michigan, Washington and Missouri vote on Tuesday. It’s also the last day of Democrats Abroad primary voting.

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
https://youtu.be/LPMih-whmiI

Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watchtower
https://youtu.be/TLV4_xaYynY

MC5 – Motor City is Burning
https://youtu.be/-y871cCYOyU

Martha And The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
https://youtu.be/ABbc-O_3_Ac

Stevie Wonder – Living for the City
https://youtu.be/72zn1GyteM

Joe L. Carter – Please Mr. Foreman
https://youtu.be/utPw452yVOY

Joan Osborne – What Becomes Of The Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY

Lou Reed, Dick Wagner & Steve Hunter – Intro / Sweet Jane
https://youtu.be/7FdWPeHFAMk

David Bowie – Panic in Detroit
https://youtu.be/CM3fCUmSheY

Destroy All Monsters – Nobody Knows
https://youtu.be/lFhuARaQyTc

Question Mark & The Mysterians – 96 Tears
https://youtu.be/R7uC5m-IRns

Iggy Pop – I Wanna Be Your Dog
https://youtu.be/2OqP1fXKOPE

Patti Smith – Changing of the Guards
https://youtu.be/cY2B_9KpRqk

John Lennon – Imagine
https://youtu.be/iUuZZsqcBpw

Aretha Franklin – People Get Ready
https://youtu.be/D8iekojKXNU

Marcus Belgrave – Space Odyssey
https://youtu.be/FZVTBZ9nBww

Melissa Aldana & the MSU Jazz Orchestra – Blue Monday
https://youtu.be/MODIFAyUEHw

 

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

 

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

 

These links are interactive — click on the boxes

 

VOTE

 

donate

 

NNPP

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR