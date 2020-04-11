¿Wappin? A peaceful and progressive Good Friday

The president of Sinn Féin (Uachtarán Shinn Féin), Mary Lou McDonald. Her party, whose Irish name means “Ourselves Alone,” has from time to time been proscribed as a terrorist movement. Through its Irish Republican Army (IRA) military wing, it led the armed resistance against the British Army and Protestant militias in Northern Ireland, until that war ended in peace and power sharing via the Good Friday Agreement. Sinn Fein operates as a political party on both sides of the border and recently was the biggest vote getter in elections for Ireland’s parliament, the Daíl. Wikimedia photo.
A Good Friday offering
Una ofrenda de Viernes Santo
U2 – Sunday, Bloody Sunday
https://youtu.be/dVhttHi0mcU
The Corrs – Toss the Feathers
https://youtu.be/_edkn7Qd9Zg
Van Morrison – Into the Mystic
https://youtu.be/vOT-AvyXqLQ
Sinéad O’Connor – Oro Se do Bheatha Bhaile
https://youtu.be/4Sje2VYw99A
Jefferson Airplane – Wooden Ships
https://youtu.be/4jK4xzBejys
The Cranberries – Zombie
https://youtu.be/Tggyy1XojXI
Enya – Only Time
https://youtu.be/frvbNkfio04
Bobby Sands
https://youtu.be/fnzwFyyUkgE
The Fighting Men From Crossmaglen – Sniper’s Promise
https://youtu.be/dSnWTDFzgrg
Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/TIk0hz-gyHE
Carlyle Fraser – Irish Roses
https://youtu.be/TIk0hz-gyHE
