¿Wappin? Locura / Madness

0
spray and wipe

Cualquier cosa mala que puedas decir sobre Nito…
Whatever mean thing you may say about Nito…

Napoleon XIV — They’re coming to take me away
https://youtu.be/hnzHtm1jhL4

Los Beachers – Love in a Cemetery
https://youtu.be/u_2N7lmMyfs

Natalie Merchant – Ophelia
https://youtu.be/GryxQEhYRr4

La Oreja de Van Gogh – Dulce Locura
https://youtu.be/by2E2m4thNM

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/rX-4eluL-HM

P¡nk – White Rabbit
https://youtu.be/OSNgR2bA_Io

The Who – The Real Me
https://youtu.be/R5z0MuKxfZc

Enrique Iglesias & Romeo Santos – Loco
https://youtu.be/RSyUWjftHrs

Lee Perry & Mad Professor – Mad Man Dubwise
https://youtu.be/kqNBHNMddfM

Marianne Faithfull – The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan
https://youtu.be/d0NxhFn0szc

Monchy & Alexandra – Dos Locos
https://youtu.be/0m5SXO8qK78

Bob Marley – Crazy Baldheads
https://youtu.be/UHHWicExxAk

Of Monsters and Men – Wars
https://youtu.be/-flCVYRmWz0

The Running Mates – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/GrvBYMTscmE

 

~ ~ ~
