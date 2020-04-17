¿Wappin? Survival sounds / Sonidos de supervivencia

What President Cortizo is doing is a pain — but it’s also working.
Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda – Fire
https://youtu.be/JiBeeM0gg9g
Luna Lee – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
https://youtu.be/9LOHsrLWgq4
Peter Tosh – Reggaemylitis
https://youtu.be/rpsO7usXyL8
Frank Zappa – Stink-Foot
https://youtu.be/D9FBQ1O5F8k
Bob Dylan – I Contain Multitudes
https://youtu.be/pgEP8teNXwY
Joan Baez – For All The Heroes
https://youtu.be/t1a93qjf-no
Norah Jones – I Am Missing You
https://youtu.be/3kptlAtiNV8
Estercita Nieto – Mal de Amores
https://youtu.be/ac3nBW_32iw
Ana Tijoux – ANTIFA Dance
https://youtu.be/tksolV5Gkso
José Broce Bultrón, Daira Moreno et al – La Triste Vida de Un Soltero
https://youtu.be/JQ4thEEeAo4
The Temptations – I Wish That It Would Rain
https://youtu.be/Z-es4Q8AJaU
Lee Oskar – Before The Rain
https://youtu.be/3f56qh5PmUA
The Cascades – Rhythm of the Rain
https://youtu.be/iczdtVWaSHE
Denise Gutiérrez & Zoé – Luna
https://youtu.be/6W4L2O-JQ-w
Melissa Aldana Quarantine Concert
https://youtu.be/BGGvak9Y25c
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.