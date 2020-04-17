¿Wappin? Survival sounds / Sonidos de supervivencia

What President Cortizo is doing is a pain — but it’s also working.

Hiromi & Edmar Castaneda – Fire
https://youtu.be/JiBeeM0gg9g

Luna Lee – While My Guitar Gently Weeps
https://youtu.be/9LOHsrLWgq4

Peter Tosh – Reggaemylitis
https://youtu.be/rpsO7usXyL8

Frank Zappa – Stink-Foot
https://youtu.be/D9FBQ1O5F8k

Bob Dylan – I Contain Multitudes
https://youtu.be/pgEP8teNXwY

Joan Baez – For All The Heroes
https://youtu.be/t1a93qjf-no

Norah Jones – I Am Missing You
https://youtu.be/3kptlAtiNV8

Estercita Nieto – Mal de Amores
https://youtu.be/ac3nBW_32iw

Ana Tijoux – ANTIFA Dance
https://youtu.be/tksolV5Gkso

José Broce Bultrón, Daira Moreno et al – La Triste Vida de Un Soltero
https://youtu.be/JQ4thEEeAo4

The Temptations – I Wish That It Would Rain
https://youtu.be/Z-es4Q8AJaU

Lee Oskar – Before The Rain
https://youtu.be/3f56qh5PmUA

The Cascades – Rhythm of the Rain
https://youtu.be/iczdtVWaSHE

Denise Gutiérrez & Zoé – Luna
https://youtu.be/6W4L2O-JQ-w

Melissa Aldana Quarantine Concert
https://youtu.be/BGGvak9Y25c

 

