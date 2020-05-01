Democrats Abroad Panama gather online tomorrow, May 2

Fellow Democrats —

When you cut through the memes and anger on social media one thing remains – removing Donald Trump from the White House.

Please join like-minded people for the Democrats Abroad Panama Annual General Meeting via Zoom on Saturday, May 2 at 1:00 PM. We will discuss what we have done in the past year and the issues and ideas for winning the White House, the Senate, and keeping the House in November.

A big concern this year is the threat from the White House to discontinue the US Postal Service. Only 33 states have the ability to receive and return ballots from abroad via email. Eliminating the US Postal Service eliminates the low-cost method for voters to receive and return their ballots. Bills to bring electronic voting to all states has so far been unsuccessful.

Please join us via Zoom to join us in voting for a resolution to keep the USPS running.

You need to register for this Zoom meeting. You will receive the link and password by return email.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday at 1:00PM

Democrats Abroad Panama

http://www.democratsabroad.org/

email panamademocratsvote@gmail.com