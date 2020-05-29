¿Wappin? Dark times medicine

Medicina para los días oscuros
Cienfue – On the Back of Your Neck
https://youtu.be/opX0NZWgEkU
Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today
https://youtu.be/CsBwBct0_5U
Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi – Lo Que en Ti Veo
https://youtu.be/CrTGrpnlsFI
The Pretenders With Friends 2019
https://youtu.be/aBK8MD9vnb0
Peter Gabriel – No Way Out
https://youtu.be/vdqR2vDnnxo
Silvio Rodríguez en Panamá 2015
https://youtu.be/ev00vlBfpGc
Patricia Vlieg & Paquito D’Rivera – Brisas Mesanas
https://youtu.be/f3syIVe1mw4
The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band – Jazz San Javier 2017
https://youtu.be/NZuObLMyAZg
La Muchacha y La Otra – No Me Toques Mal
https://youtu.be/BHSY-7Rykl4
Robert Cray – Live in Concert 2008
https://youtu.be/pgMDJoTh-QM
~ ~ ~
