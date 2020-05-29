¿Wappin? Dark times medicine

Medicina para los días oscuros

Cienfue – On the Back of Your Neck

https://youtu.be/opX0NZWgEkU

Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today

https://youtu.be/CsBwBct0_5U

Kany García & Nahuel Pennisi – Lo Que en Ti Veo

https://youtu.be/CrTGrpnlsFI

The Pretenders With Friends 2019

https://youtu.be/aBK8MD9vnb0

Peter Gabriel – No Way Out

https://youtu.be/vdqR2vDnnxo

Silvio Rodríguez en Panamá 2015

https://youtu.be/ev00vlBfpGc

Patricia Vlieg & Paquito D’Rivera – Brisas Mesanas

https://youtu.be/f3syIVe1mw4

The Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ Band – Jazz San Javier 2017

https://youtu.be/NZuObLMyAZg

La Muchacha y La Otra – No Me Toques Mal

https://youtu.be/BHSY-7Rykl4

Robert Cray – Live in Concert 2008

https://youtu.be/pgMDJoTh-QM

