¿Wappin? El significado del blues

The meaning of the blues
Bessie Smith – ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ
Kafu Banton – Pobreza
https://youtu.be/eCEKSXK7YaI
Luther Allison – It’s Been a Long Time
https://youtu.be/hRSiGOJ5c2c
Nina Simone – You Don’t Know What Love Is
https://youtu.be/1EzMU3EerHA
John Lee Hooker – Never Get Out Of These Blues Alive
https://youtu.be/rk_aDz4CoYU
Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me
https://youtu.be/nW9Cu6GYqxo
Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://youtu.be/HjQtlAiFLuc
Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
https://youtu.be/hT4bV-U_h50
Alvin Lee – The Bluest Blues
https://youtu.be/CzML5qtnO84
Samantha Fish – Gone for Good
https://youtu.be/K1grjzBHgmY
Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI
Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8
Spectacle: Costello, Jones, Kristofferson, Mellencamp & Cash
https://youtu.be/6xq3tWwnhzU
