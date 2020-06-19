¿Wappin? Somos familia / We are family

Wikimedia montage based on the Black Madonna of Częstochowa.

On this day of this month, in this troubled year…

En este día de este mes, en este año problemático…

Sons Of New York – Jesus Was A Person Of Color

https://youtu.be/IgnQA1NDs8U

Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah

https://youtu.be/qfEZeC77mcI

Norah Jones – Black Hole Sun

https://youtu.be/XbQ08Ixczvo

Billie Eilish – No Time To Die

https://youtu.be/RFzftCsmUtM

Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz

https://youtu.be/zayX1YXiP6Y

Joss Stone – Newborn

https://youtu.be/g9c2H01NGtU

Lou Rawls – Dead End Street

https://youtu.be/N7540y6PTV8

Toots and the Maytals – Pressure Drop

https://youtu.be/uw66FA6OTqA

10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not The Man

https://youtu.be/Z3qHkJnYK4E

Los Cafres – La Receta

https://youtu.be/cEYVNJaT-iw

Evanescence – Cruel Summer

https://youtu.be/paQsE53YkVU

Mercedes Sosa & Milton Nascimento – Volver a los 17

https://youtu.be/x0ockn9Wce4

Ruben Blades – The Hit

https://youtu.be/lhfWf6dyRyU

The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter

https://youtu.be/8kl6q_9qZOs

Joan Baez – Brothers In Arms

https://youtu.be/EJ-Ce_mrnZ8

Miley Cyrus – Wish You Were Here

https://youtu.be/u9TrCN9S9zE

Bob Dylan – Crossing the Rubicon

https://youtu.be/r3stG270JaM

