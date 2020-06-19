¿Wappin? Somos familia / We are family

Wikimedia montage based on the Black Madonna of Częstochowa.
On this day of this month, in this troubled year…
En este día de este mes, en este año problemático…
Sons Of New York – Jesus Was A Person Of Color
Séptima Raíz – De frente con Jah
Norah Jones – Black Hole Sun
Billie Eilish – No Time To Die
Natalia Lafourcade – Hasta la Raíz
Joss Stone – Newborn
Lou Rawls – Dead End Street
Toots and the Maytals – Pressure Drop
10,000 Maniacs – I’m Not The Man
Los Cafres – La Receta
Evanescence – Cruel Summer
Mercedes Sosa & Milton Nascimento – Volver a los 17
Ruben Blades – The Hit
The Rolling Stones – Gimme Shelter
Joan Baez – Brothers In Arms
Miley Cyrus – Wish You Were Here
Bob Dylan – Crossing the Rubicon
