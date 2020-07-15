Castillero es COVID-19 positivo / Castillero is COVID-19 positive

Marcos Castillero. Foto por la Asamblea Nacional.





Communiqué from the National Assembly

We report that the president of the National Assembly, the Honorable Deputy Marcos E. Castillero, has tested positive in a COVID-19 test yesterday, July 14, 2020.

President Castillero is in quarantine under medical observation to be able to quickly ermerge from this situation and resume the activities of the job that he has.

We continue strictly as prescribed by the Ministry of Health. To stay at home is essential to break the virus’s chain of propagation, as well as continuous washing of hands and the correct use of masks.

