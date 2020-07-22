Vote suppression USA: Trump slows down the mail for people’s ballots

One thing about Georgia’s racist governor and secretary of state: they were “elected” in 2019 in part by slamming the door on voting by Georgians living abroad.

Mr. Trump’s order comes down: first class US mail — including ballots — has been slowed













Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes