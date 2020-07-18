¿Wappin? Catch a wave… / Encuentra una ola…

0
blue wave
Foto por / Photo by Kanaka Rastamon.

Especially if it’s blue
Especialmente si es azul

The Beach Boys – Catch a Wave
https://youtu.be/X_CBWxmTlRI

Survivor Theme – Electronic Remix DJ Fletch
https://youtu.be/AXVAJlr-ePc

Dick Dale – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/rIvfVyyqTDI

Johnny Cash – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/Mynzbmrtp9I

Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Bony Fingers
https://youtu.be/9LZhmiUDyM8

Chicks – Gaslighter
https://youtu.be/sbVPcPL30xc

Willie Nelson & Carole King – Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
https://youtu.be/q0v6xK2Sl3s

Erika Ender – Te Conozco de Antes
https://youtu.be/-uc9_TuB-zk

Enya – Only Time
https://youtu.be/7wfYIMyS_dI

Junior Mesa – Losing My Grip
https://youtu.be/wZCMnz-rmrY

Chrissy Hynde – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU

Ana Tijoux & PJ Sin Suelo – Pa Qie
https://youtu.be/BuN6QYk7aBs

Billie Eilish Acoustic Live at Steve Jobs Theater 2019
https://youtu.be/iAOB0BhIWd4

 

