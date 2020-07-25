¿Wappin? Hardcore violins, hold the body shots

Ops 2020 is an online concert to benefit a wonderful organization called Spread The Vote and will feature performances by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Jonathan Biss, Anthony McGill, Alisa Weilerstein, and Noah Bendix-Balgley, hosted by Joshua Weilerstein. Spread the Vote helps US voters exercise their right to vote in the face of voter ID laws. 21 million Americans do not have a photo ID. If they live in a state that requires one, they can’t vote. Spread the Vote works to get a photo ID for every American that needs one. Purchase tickets at https://www.kindest.com/events/opus-2020-a-special-online-event-to-benefit-spread-the-vote . 100% of proceeds will go to Spread the Vote. If you have any questions, visit https://www.opus2020.com/

Cultural Friday with strings attached

The Corrs — Live in London

https://youtu.be/5Q4bZrhwz4w

Yo Yo Ma plays Ennio Morricone – Once Upon a Time in America

https://youtu.be/KQCGvfBc-oI

Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect – Concierto Mi Cultura en Casa

https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0

The Charlie Daniels Band – The Devil Went Down to Georgia

https://youtu.be/wBjPAqmnvGA

Khachaturian – Violin Concerto in D minor

https://youtu.be/TeKZAbFj83I

Graciela Núñez – Rapsodia Panameña por Roque Cordero

https://youtu.be/9HEqwLEfaT4

Jean Luc Ponty – Warsaw Jazz Jamboree 1999

https://youtu.be/sL588eI4EbI

