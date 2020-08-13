Brand New Congress, Setting up Mayor Morse

Holyoke, Massachusetts mayor and congressional candidate Alex B. Morse, in a campaign photo distributed via WikiMedia. Officers of the UMass-Amherst chapter of the College Democrats, one of them specifically seeking an internship with the embattled incumbent of more than 30 years, Richard Neal, concocted a “sex scandal” about Neal’s primary challenger Morse, without bothering to produce a victim or witness. The Neal campaign said that it “commends these courageous students.”
