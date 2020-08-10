Editorials: Please explain; and Choose well

She didn’t run as PRD, but got hired onto the public payroll by that party.

Explain, Mr. Cortizo

Explain, Mr. Pineda

It’s an attack on public health in Panama, launched from Europe. But it’s also a huge political embarrassment for San Miguelito legislator Raúl Pineda. The deputy, his PRD party and President Cortizo owe the nation an explanation. Why was this person on the National Assembly payroll?

Choose well, Joe

Joe Biden has probably already made his choice of a running mate. Let’s hope that he chose a president, not an identity. That’s the most important thing – somebody who can in an instant step in and manage the federal government of a great but deeply troubled nation. An even worse case scenario would be someone who can take over as standard bearer, pick a good running mate, and lead Democrats to victory if that awful moment happens much sooner than anyone can expect.

Americans need a leader with good things in all of those baskets of talents – administrator, arbiter among rival factions, inspirational speaker, strategist on scales from office politics to international confrontations, co-author of legislation and projects for a coming generation, judge of judicial temperament – that are needed a successful presidency. If Democrats have decided that Joe Biden is to be the party’s choice of such a leader, he has to make a very similar choice to be his running mate, and if he does it well he’ll get not only a future president but an invaluable complement who has abilities that he does not.

There are also some “down-ticket” choices that will be important for him. There are primaries still to come, many of which will be hard fought between the two major factions of the Democratic Party. Biden needs to look at those, and the ones that have come before, to both take the pulse of the Democratic Party and to know who can work together and who can’t. Let’s have no repeat of the 2016 hubris, where too many overpaid consultants and party operatives with senses of entitlement tried to drive everyone else out of the party to be in a better position to call dibs on political patronage plums they were so sure would be coming. In the campaign organization, in the DNC and down through the party the nominee has important and delicate work to do in the coming days.





