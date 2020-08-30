Scenes from the semi-rural economy

These farmers are selling fruits and vegetables from their truck. No money to buy today.

Sunday morning in El Bajito

photos by Eric Jackson

Beans, entangled around saril.

A green papaya. These can be eaten ripe or unripe.

A star apple (carambola). Not quite ready yet.

Survivor of the banana blight. New strains have been planted.

Yucca, next to and in front of the bamboo.

Link to the main revenue source. Let’s leave the Carlos Slim rant for another time.

Chaya, in front of and next to the dwarf coconut tree that has yet to produce.

To go the distance with Bluto, you MUST eat your spinach!

Lemons. Looks like it will be a good crop this year.

Otoes. The greens are eaten. The roots are a national starch staple.

One of the sweeter of several varieties of peppers on this little farm.

Fish for sale out of this pickup truck. A couple of bucks richer and the cats would be happier.

